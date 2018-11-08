‘Frozen 2’ Will Venture “Far Out” of Arendelle and Feature at Least 4 New Songs

0

Don’t worry, folks—there will be new songs in Frozen 2. While Walt Disney Animation Studios’ next film in line is the Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, the anticipation for next year’s release of Frozen 2 is insanely high. 2013’s Frozen was a breath of fresh air from WDAS, coming on the heels of Wreck-It Ralph and Tangled which signaled a turnaround of sorts from the studio, which had previously been lagging far behind sister studio Pixar. Subsequent hits like Zootopia and Moana have solidified Walt Disney Animation Studios’ resurgence, but Frozen 2 will be a significant test to see how the studio handles a sequel during this fruitful period of time.

Details regarding Frozen 2 are insanely scant, but co-director (and new WDAS chief) Jennifer Lee dropped a few hints to Variety at the premiere of Ralph Breaks the Internet. She said the sequel will be “bigger, more epic” than the first, adding that the characters are “going to go far out of Arendelle.”

Since snow is such a massive part of Frozen, it’ll be interesting to see how Frozen 2 shakes up the visual aesthetic. Animated sequels usually try to traverse new visual territory, and the Nordic setting of Frozen provides a few interesting possibilities.

One thing that will be the same in the sequel is the presence of music. Songwriters Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are back onboard after winning the Oscar for writing “Let It Go”, and Lee teased that they just recently turned in a song that’s “an evolution” from the first movie’s smash hit:

“It’s its own song… Bobby and Kristen just delivered it three weeks ago. We’ve been working with them for two years and this song just came in and I love it.”

Lee added that four songs have already been chosen for the film, but if you know the history of Frozen you’ll know that “Let It Go” fundamentally changed the structure of Frozen. Before the song was written, Elsa was poised to be the villain. But the song itself inspired the filmmakers to reconceive Elsa as a second protagonist. The rest, as they say, is history.

It’ll be interesting to see how all involved plan to top themselves, as Frozen’s $1.2 billion gross is intimidating. We’ll find out when Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22, 2019.