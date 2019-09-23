New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Finds the Gang Going on a Dangerous Adventure

0

Disney has released the new trailer for Frozen 2, offering a more complete look at the highly anticipated sequel. The smash-hit of 2013, Disney’s Frozen not only told the fantastic sisterly story of Arendelle’s Anna and Elsa, it introduced the infections and unforgettable song “Let It Go” into the zeitgeist. The gang is all back for this sequel, which finds the two sisters reconsidering long-held truths about their past… which may not be true at all. The story will also delve into how Elsa got her powers, and the mystery behind their parents’ disappearance. And lest you think this is a sequel that was rushed out, co-writer/co-director Jennifer Lee spent years developing, scrapping, and reworking the story for Frozen 2 until she hit upon a story worth telling.

This trailer looks good. It seems like a fairly standard adventure/quest movie, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Additionally, the trailers don’t really tell you much about the theme of the movie. Last year we had Ralph Breaks the Internet and at no point in the marketing did they say, “This movie is about what it means to be a bad friend.” The sisterly bond between Anna and Elsa takes center stage here, but I’m curious to see what else Frozen 2 has in store. And, of course, there are the songs, which could end up being a whole new earworm for children and their parents.

Watch the Frozen 2 trailer below, click here for our recap of seeing exclusive footage, and for more Disney goodness check out our ranking of every Disney animated movie ever made. The film features the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Jennifer Leeand Chris Buck direct Frozen 2 from a screenplay by Lee and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). Frozen 2 is due to hit theaters on November 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Frozen II: