First ‘Frozen II’ Poster Gets All Misty

Disney has released the first Frozen II poster. The upcoming sequel sees Anna, Elsa, Kristof, Sven, and Olaf going on a new adventure to discover the source of Elsa’s magical powers.

What’s interesting about this poster is that it’s a little more mature. It’s still a Disney movie, of course, but it understands the need to seems a little more serious and dramatic because the audience has aged up. If you were a seven-year-old in 2013 who was nuts about the first Frozen, you’re now in middle school, so the question becomes have you put away “childish things” or is there nostalgia in your heart for these characters and their world? That’s always the gamble with animation, and sometimes it pays off. Wreck-It Ralph opened in 2012 to $189 million domestic but last year’s sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, out-grossed it by scoring $201 million domestic. Granted, that series is small potatoes next to the juggernaut of the first Frozen (which still holds the global record for highest grossing animated movie all time), but I’m very curious to see how Frozen II will perform.

The film opens November 22nd and features the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

Here’s the official synopsis for Frozen II: