‘Frozen 2’ Release Date Confirmed for Late 2019

Disney has announced the release date for Frozen 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 Oscars-winner starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel. Frozen 2 will arrive in theaters just before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The release date was confirmed in an updated Disney calendar which also included announcements for Star Wars: Episode IX, Indiana Jones 5 and Jon Favreau‘s The Lion King, in addition to a bunch of others.

As for Frozen 2, pretty much all we know right now, other than the newly confirmed release date, is that Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee will return to direct, and Josh Gad is confirmed to reprise his role as the voice of Olaf. The last we’d heard, neither Bell nor Menzel had started working on the sequel–though they had popped into the recording studio to work on the occasional television special or theme park attraction–since the script was still being polished. With a release date now on the books, there’s a good chance that script is now done, or at least near enough to completion to ramp up pre-production.

While a sequel to Disney’s mega-hit that took in nearly $1.3 billion worldwide (and spawned a song you’re probably singing to yourself right now) was a no-brainer, I’m kind of surprised it’s taken this long for Frozen 2 to feel like it was actually going to happen. Take the slowly developing sequel story as good news; it likely means that Lee and Buck need to be sure they’ve got the script just right. There are plenty of Hans Christian Andersen‘s fairy tales to mine, but to make the sequel feel like a connected story to the original and one that’s more earnest than a quick cash-grab is a tall order. This team’s up to the task. Now we’ll just have to sit back and wait until 2019…

