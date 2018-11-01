‘Frozen 2’ to Arrive Earlier Than Expected as Disney Shifts Release Dates

0

Originally slated for a late November 2019 release, Disney’s Frozen 2 will get an early jump on next year’s holiday season. In a bit of a scheduling shuffle today, the sequel to the 2013 release that earned upwards of $1.3 billion dollars worldwide will not arrive on November 27, 2019 as originally intended, but on November 22, 2019. Rather than release the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Disney will now get to enjoy a bonus opening weekend before the extended holiday box office frame. That’s a pretty easy decision considering this flick is all but guaranteed to top the original.

We’re approaching the five-year anniversary of Frozen‘s debut, and the follow-up film will now open on the six-year anniversary, because why mess with success. Returning players Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad will return as Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, respectively, and last we heard, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown were in talks to join the sequel as well. Still no mention of the original film’s Jonathan Groff, who voiced Kristoff. Frozen‘s co-writers/co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck also return to write and helm the sequel.

In the last five years while we’ve been waiting for the sequel, the Frozen franchise has been humming along. The award-winning film went on to be adapted in the 2015 animated short sequel Frozen Fever and a 2017 animated featurette titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, as well as a Broadway musical that opened earlier this year. The franchise even took over the famed Maelstrom ride in Epcot’s Norway Pavilion back in 2016. In other words, with the sequel set to arrive in a year’s time, expect a big resurgence in all things Frozen over the next 12 months and beyond.

