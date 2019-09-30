Does This New ‘Frozen 2’ Teaser Reveal the Next “Let It Go?”

0

Disney has released a new 60-second teaser for Frozen 2, which offers our first look/listen at a brand new songs from the highly anticipated sequel, along with the full soundtrack listing. The smash-hit of 2013, Disney’s Frozen not only told the fantastic sisterly story of Arendelle’s Anna and Elsa, it introduced the infections and unforgettable song “Let It Go” into the zeitgeist. That song won the Oscar, and the songwriting team of Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are back for the follow-up, and in this new teaser we get to hear a snippet of the new song “Into the Unknown” similarly sung by Elsa voice actor Idina Menzel. Could this be the next infectious earworm that you’ll be singing along with your kids for the next few years? This is but a short snippet of the full song, but it’s certainly impressive. Whether “Into the Unknown” is the one, you can probably rest assured at least one of the songs from Frozen II is going to be on repeat for the next few years/eternity.

The sequel finds the two sisters reconsidering long-held truths about their past… which may not be true at all. The story will also delve into how Elsa got her powers, and the mystery behind their parents’ disappearance. And lest you think this is a sequel that was rushed out, co-writer/co-director Jennifer Lee spent years developing, scrapping, and reworking the story for Frozen 2 until she hit upon a story worth telling.

Watch the new Frozen 2 teaser below, followed by brief snippets of a few additional songs from the film sung by Kristen Bell and Josh Gad and the full soundtrack listing for the film, which includes end credits tracks performed by Kasey Musgraves, Panic! at the Disco, and Weezer.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck direct Frozen 2 from a screenplay by Lee and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). Frozen 2 is due to hit theaters on November 22nd.

1. “All is Found” – performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change” – performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older” – performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)” – performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself” – performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing” – performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits)

10. “All is Found” – performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Weezer (end credits)