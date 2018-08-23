‘Frozen 2’ Adds Oscar-Nominated ‘Hidden Figures’ Writer Allison Schroeder

0

While production on Frozen 2 is underway—in the voice recording stage, at least—the screenplay isn’t exactly complete. THR reports that Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures co-writer Allison Schroeder is being brought in to work on the screenplay, although this isn’t due to a subpar script. Jennifer Lee, who co-wrote the first Frozen and penned this year’s A Wrinkle in Time adaptation, will remain the lead writer on Frozen 2, but she’s also co-directing the film with Chris Buck and was recently promoted to head of Walt Disney Animations Studios.

Lee’s promotion came in the wake of reports of sexual harassment at the hands of John Lasseter, who took a six-month leave of absence before announcing that he’s retiring from his post atop Disney Animation and Pixar. Lee took over his duties at Disney, while Inside Out director Pete Docter was named head of Pixar, and Schroeder is being brought in to assist with the script so Lee can see to her new Disney duties.

It’s not uncommon for animated features to go through script evolutions during production, especially as early as the voice acting stage. The Pixar film The Good Dinosaur had recorded a good deal of dialogue when director Bob Peterson was removed, the story was overhauled, and almost the entire voice cast was replaced. That’s not what’s happening with Frozen 2, but putting Schroeder on screenplay duties allows Lee to see to her Disney role without fear of neglecting the Frozen 2 script.

Voice recording for Frozen 2 is currently underway, but animation is likely in the early storyboarding phase at this moment in time. The plot is being kept under wraps, but we recently learned that Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are joining the cast alongside Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel.

Schroeder already has experience with Disney, having worked on the script for the live-action Christopher Robin that launched earlier this month. Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2019.