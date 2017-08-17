First-Look Image Reveals the ‘Frozen: The Musical’ Cast in Their Colorful Costumes

0

Disney’s Frozen 2 may not be out in theaters until November 27, 2019, but Disney Theatrical Productions is set to rollout their Broadway musical very, very soon. Frozen: The Musical will launch its theatrical adaptation in Denver from August 17th to October 1st before letting it go on Broadway in February of 2018. To celebrate that fact, the first-look image of the lead cast in costume is now available for you to check out.

Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin, and John Riddle star as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Hans in Frozen: The Musical. Tony-winning director Michael Grandage, choreographer Rob Ashford, and scenic/costume designer Christopher Oram bring their particular talents to the stage along with the characters and story adapted from the 2013 Oscar-winning Disney smash. Book your tickets now!

Check out EW‘s first looks at the stars in costume below:

Plus, here’s a look at the set from behind the scenes, courtesy of Riddle’s Instagram:

Fans of the feature film will find plenty of reason to check out the stage adaptation, as Grandage explained:

“The interesting thing about a movie is that it’s going to be exactly the same tomorrow night, whereas a staged piece is absolutely not, and that’s our greatest asset. I’m not particularly interested in slavishly replicating a movie onstage, because it won’t challenge anybody. We’ve got so many assets at our disposal where we can take that whole experience further. We can present things in new ways. We’ve got a bigger narrative arc. We’ve got more songs than the movie, and an opportunity to develop storylines in greater depth. But the thing we can do most of all is have real, live, breathing, beating hearts in front of people in the dark. I needed a cast where it wasn’t just going to be people who brilliantly pumped out some famous numbers, because I knew we had a bigger book and a bigger arc to explore and, in places, a really highly emotional journey.”

Here’s the musical’s trailer, released late last month: