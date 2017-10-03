All 140 Episodes of ‘Futurama’ Are Heading to Syfy

0

Good news, everyone! While only seasons 7 through 10 of Futurama remain on Netflix, the brilliant animated series has found a new off-network home in Syfy. It was announced today that all 140 episodes of Futurama are heading to the Syfy network as part of a multiyear, nonexclusive deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Futurama will debut on Syfy on November 11th, and the series will then air on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8pm to 2am and on Saturdays from 8am to 11am.

The animated series originated on Fox, where it debuted in 1999 as the brainchild of The Simpsons creator Matt Groening and David X. Cohen. It was cancelled in 2003, but after a surge in DVD sales Fox ordered four new direct-to-DVD Futurama movies, which were essentially four different multi-episode stories. Then based on the success of reruns, Comedy Central picked up the show in 2010 for all new episodes, where it ran for another four seasons before being cancelled once again.

So who knows, perhaps this Syfy deal (and a surge in popularity on that network) will revive Futurama once more. Groening, Cohen, and the actors have all been game to return, and the show hasn’t missed a beat creatively.

Syfy, meanwhile, is in the middle of a rebranding, and Futurama appears to be part of the strategy. The network’s original series roster has been bolstered by new hits like The Magicians, The Expanse, and Channel Zero, and they have a number of anticipated new shows in development like the Superman origin series Krypton and a Tremors reboot.

But fans who were bummed to see certain seasons of Futurama leave Netflix will now be happy to know the show has found a new home.