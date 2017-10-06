NYCC: Watch the ‘Future Man’ Panel Live with Josh Hutcherson

0

Curious to know more about the upcoming Hulu sci-fi series Future Man? The show is getting a big presentation at New York Comic-Con today, and you can watch the entire panel live from home! Collider is the exclusive livestreaming partner for NYCC 2017 with ReedPOP, and we’re presenting the full Future Man NYCC panel live on October 6th from 1:30pm to 2:30pm in the video above.

The action-comedy series is a Hulu original and comes from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson as a janitor and avid gamer who is recruited by mysterious visitors from the future to help prevent the extinction of humanity by killing the man who will invent a herpes cure. It’s basically a mashup of The Last Starfighter and Back to the Future, but told through the lens of some very funny people with an original twist.

Hutcherson will take the NYCC stage alongside co-stars Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Derek Wilson (Preacher), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense) and creators Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, as well as showrunner Ben Karlin. The group will tease what fans can expect to see in Future Man and offer an exclusive look at the series.

Check it all out in the video above at 1:30pm ET. And click here to catch up on all of Collider’s NYCC coverage.

Here’s the synopsis for Future Man: