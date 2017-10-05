First ‘Future Man’ Trailer Goes to Great Lengths to Avoid Getting Herpes

0

If you’re bummed that you have to wait until March 30, 2018 to see Ready Player One on the big screen in order to enjoy video-gamer wish fulfillment and 80s pop culture homages, then boy do I have a TV series for you, Maverick! You’re going to want to check out Future Man, a new Hulu series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg that takes the lovable Josh Hutcherson out of The Hunger Games and into a (different) battle to save the world. To do so, he’ll have to hook up with some video game heroes in order to travel back in time and take out a scientist (Keith David) whose invention (a cure for herpes) will oppress future civilizations.

If a lot of that sounds like a mash-up of Terminator, The Last Starfighter, and Back to the Future, you’re not wrong, but you’re also only scratching the surface of the 80s homages on display here. This thing goes from self-referential humor to a full-on, bear-hug embrace of all things 80s, from cocaine, to oiled-up topless male volleyball. (Would you expect anything less from the minds behind Sausage Party?) Future Man looks like a blast, even as I’m approaching my limit for modern takes on 80s culture. YMMV.

Check out the first Future Man trailer below: