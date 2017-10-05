First ‘Future Man’ Trailer Goes to Great Lengths to Avoid Getting Herpes

If you’re bummed that you have to wait until March 30, 2018 to see Ready Player One on the big screen in order to enjoy video-gamer wish fulfillment and 80s pop culture homages, then boy do I have a TV series for you, Maverick! You’re going to want to check out Future Man, a new Hulu series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg that takes the lovable Josh Hutcherson out of The Hunger Games and into a (different) battle to save the world. To do so, he’ll have to hook up with some video game heroes in order to travel back in time and take out a scientist (Keith David) whose invention (a cure for herpes) will oppress future civilizations.
If a lot of that sounds like a mash-up of Terminator, The Last Starfighter, and Back to the Future, you’re not wrong, but you’re also only scratching the surface of the 80s homages on display here. This thing goes from self-referential humor to a full-on, bear-hug embrace of all things 80s, from cocaine, to oiled-up topless male volleyball. (Would you expect anything less from the minds behind Sausage Party?) Future Man looks like a blast, even as I’m approaching my limit for modern takes on 80s culture. YMMV.
Check out the first Future Man trailer below:
Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as "Josh Futturman," a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.
Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Derek Wilson (Preacher), Ed Begley Jr. (St. Elsewhere) and Glenne Headly (Don Jon) also star.