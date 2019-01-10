‘FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’ Trailer Dives into the Debacle

0

Netflix has released the trailer for FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. For those are unfamiliar with the Fyre Festival debacle that happened in 2017, EW has a pretty good summation:

Co-founded by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland, Fyre Festival was sold as a posh music festival with pricy villas, thanks to a misleading promotional video and social media posts from models. By the time guests arrived on the Bahamian island destination, they found themselves stranded with no flight back, hurricane tents instead of the promised resort, and a blaring speaker instead of A-list bands.

EW adds that because director Chris Smith (Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond) had so much material, they considered making FYRE into a docuseries:

“We actually were going back and forth between the two and I was really interested in exploring it,” he says. “As we worked on it and kept working with the material, there were a million stories that were all interesting about the build-up to the festival and there was all this footage of the promotional video being made and all these stories that took place on the island. But in terms of moving a narrative forward, a lot of the times they felt similar but different. We actually were cutting a [docu]series and a feature at the same time. We were cutting a parallel edit. In the end, we just felt that the feature was stronger, that the story and this event and the character study all felt very contained.”

I’m very interested in this documentary because A) I think there’s something to be said about the perception vs. reality element that social media encourages; and B) the victims here were spoiled rich kids, or at least those that paid for a ticket. As Smith notes, “One thing that I hope the film does is to show that there were a lot of really caring, conscientious people who killed themselves trying to make the festival happen.”

Check out the FYRE trailer below. The film hits Netflix on January 18th.