‘Fyre Fraud’ Trailer Shows Hulu’s Competing Fyre Festival Documentary

Last week, we got a trailer for Netflix’s upcoming documentary, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which premieres on Friday. But it looks like Hulu wants to beat Netflix to the punch by releasing their own Fyre Festival documentary, Fyre Fraud, which is available starting today. The Fyre Fraud trailer is now online, and it looks like both cover the same event, but with a different aspect on their mind. Whereas The Greatest Party That Never Happened seems to be more of an all-encompassing doc that looks at the disaster that was Fyre Festival, Fyre Fraud seems particularly focused on the fraudulent element and how mastermind Billy McFarland defrauded investors and customers.

For those who are unfamiliar with the 2017 debacle, EW had a pretty good summation in its write-up The Greatest Party That Never Happened:

Co-founded by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland, Fyre Festival was sold as a posh music festival with pricy villas, thanks to a misleading promotional video and social media posts from models. By the time guests arrived on the Bahamian island destination, they found themselves stranded with no flight back, hurricane tents instead of the promised resort, and a blaring speaker instead of A-list bands.

What I like is that both documentaries look good, but that they’re coming at the event from different angels so it doesn’t feel like you only have to watch one. I’m excited to watch both films this week and see what they gleamed from this catastrophe.

Check out the Fyre Fraud trailer below. The film is now available on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fyre Fraud: