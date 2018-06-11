Gal Gadot Teaming with Dwayne Johnson for Actioner ‘Red Notice’

0

Dwayne Johnson made waves throughout the industry recently when he sold a package for the original actioner Red Notice to Universal with a whopping $20 million price tag for Johnson alone, and now the film is adding even more firepower. As first reported by The Hashtag Show and now confirmed by Deadline, Gal Gadot will co-star opposite Johnson in Red Notice. Written and to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, with whom Johnson worked on Central Intelligence and the upcoming Skyscraper, the film is described as a globe-trotting action-comedy heist thriller. It’s reportedly a three-hander between Johnson, Gadot, and another male star that will soon be set, and Gadot will be playing “a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world.”

Red Notice is unique in that it’s a tentpole project that was highly sought after by multiple studios based on starpower alone. It’s an original story and not based on an existing film, book, or superhero property. Dwayne Johnson is his own superhero.

It’s also a big project for Thurber, who was in the running to direct Marvel’s Ant-Man before making Central Intelligence instead. His background is in comedies like Dodgeball and We’re the Millers, but with Skyscraper and now Red Notice—both of which he’s writing himself—Thurber is carving out his own, original blockbusters.

Gadot is currently filming Wonder Woman 2 and recently signed on to star in Warner Bros.’ My Dearest Fidel, but Red Notice is happening soon as Universal and Legendary have already staked out a June 12, 2020. Filming on the picture is expected to begin in April 2019 in Europe.

Johnson is currently shooting Disney’s Jungle Cruise, after which he’ll move into filming the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw later this year, then Red Notice will be next on his docket. If you wanna get into the Dwayne Johnson business, you’ve gotta make reservations years in advance. This guy’s schedule is booked solid.