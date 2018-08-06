Gal Gadot in Talks for Hedy Lamarr Limited Series from ‘The Affair’ Creator

0

Gal Gadot loves her wonder women. The Wonder Woman and Justice League star is in talks to executive produce and star in a new limited series about the life of Old Hollywood icon and Hall of Fame inventor Hedy Lamarr. Per Variety, The Affair creator and showrunner Sarah Treem is set to write and executive produce the show, which would chronicle the life and career of Lamarr, played by Gadot.

The Austrian-born Lamarr went on to become an iconic Old Hollywood star for her performances in classics like Samson and Delilah and Come Live with Me. However, she was also an accomplished inventor, who worked with George Antheil to develop a frequency-hopping radio signal that helped set the stage for the Spread Spectrum Technology used in Bluetooth and WiFi technology today. Lamarr and Antheil were posthumously inducted to the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014.

The series hasn’t been formally picked up yet and Showtime declined to comment during their TCA summer tour presentation, but the idea is for a limited series that Treem would write an executive produce. “If Hedy Lamarr and Gal Gadot and Sarah Treem come together on Showtime, we would be very happy about it,” said Showtime programming president Gary Levine.

The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo EP Warren Littlefield is also on board to executive produce alongside Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano.

While Gadot is best-known for her blockbuster performances, this wouldn’t be her first foray into American TV. She previously appeared on HBO’s Entourage and The CW’s The Beautiful Life. Gadot is currently filming the Wonder Woman sequel with director Patty Jenkins, and is attached to star in the globe-trotting heist comedy Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson.