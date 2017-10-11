Watch: Cut ‘SNL’ Sketch Has Gal Gadot Eating Fries While the World Explodes

0

If you’re at all familiar with the process of making Saturday Night Live, you know there’s a dress rehearsal of the show just before they go live each Saturday. After that dress, executive producer Lorne Michaels and the staff make decisions on which sketches to cut based on which ones were and weren’t working for the dress audience. Sometimes those sketches are gold, as is the case with this pre-recorded piece called “The Last Fry” that was “cut for time” during the Gal Gadot-hosted episode last week.

The video finds Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett singing a DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince-esque song about a girl who eats their last French fry, shot in the style of those silly 90s music videos, with Gadot playing the girl. The catch is this is all happening in modern day, and they’re singing about their fry troubles as a nuclear attack is imminent on the people of the United States.

It’s a pretty hilarious and somewhat biting piece of work, and I’m a little bit dubious the sketch was merely “cut for time.” Regardless, I’m glad it’s online. The execution is great, and Mooney and Bennett have done a great job of fleshing out the pre-taped portions of SNL during their time on the show. The departure of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer left a pretty big hole re: the Digital Shorts, but I like the way this kind of stuff has evolved with new talent, especially with Mooney’s 90s-flavored touches. And if you missed Mooney’s excellent film Brigsby Bear, definitely seek that out. It’s hilarious and sweet, and right in step with his sensibility.

Check out the Last Fry SNL sketch below. This Saturday’s upcoming episode will be hosted by Kumail Najiani with musical guest Pink.