Gal Gadot Makes a Wonder Woman-Worthy Entrance in New ‘SNL’ Promo

0

Set your DVRs for a little light in your life, because Gal Gadot is making her SNL hosting debut this Sunday and the first promo video has arrived. The Wonder Woman actress is riding high on one of the year’s biggest hits and gearing up for Justice League, which arrives in theaters next month on November 17, and she’s generally been a delight throughout what amounts to a year-long press tour and a whole lot of reshoots, be it on social media, in interviews, or wherever the journey of becoming the new face of the DCEU leads her. SNL is a huge challenge of charisma and performance, and one that’s proven even more so for non-native English speakers, but considering Ryan Gosling broke in every.single.sketch last week, I think she’ll do just fine. Sam Smith is set as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 43rd Season last week with Gosling returning for his second time hosting alongside musical guest Jay-Z, and also featured appearances from Emma Stone and, of course, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. The series returned down from the fall premiere numbers in 2016, but it still reeled in 7.099 million viewers overall and a 1.95 rating in adults 18-49, making it the second highest-watched SNL episode in nine years. Next week, Silicon Valley and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani will host, with Pink set to appear as the musical guest.

Check out Gadot’s new SNL promo below.