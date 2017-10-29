Gal Gadot Explains How Wonder Woman Changed After ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’

0

Though the DCEU hard-liners will argue for the most recent spat of DC adaptations, a large, even overwhelming contingency of audience members remember Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as an affront to those who enjoy movies, comic books, and comic book movies. There are plenty of reasons for this — a truly moronic script, bland aesthetic, risible self-seriousness, etc. — but one that’s flown under the radar for the most part is how Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman is presented. Her inclusion in the film felt engineered only to tease the character’s upcoming solo movie and made an already convoluted movie all the more cluttered, making the overall success of Wonder Woman all the more surprising.

During a recent press stop for the upcoming Justice League, Gadot made it clear that she’s aware of the problematic depiction of Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman but in a very different way. According to Gadot’s comments, which you can read in full below, the idea that Zack Snyder‘s movie latched onto about Wonder Woman not caring about humankind, especially toward the end of the film, was simply the wrong decision and that had to shift in the solo movie toward something more hopeful. She’s not wrong in this and if nothing else, Wonder Woman succeeded in employing a more empathetic and complex vision of the character. Let’s hope that’s also the character that shows up in Justice League.

Here’s Gadot’s direct quote via The Playlist: