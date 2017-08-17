Amazon’s ‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Series Is Back in Development

0

The idea of a Galaxy Quest TV series has been around for awhile, and nearly came to fruition a few years ago before Alan Rickman‘s unfortunate passing in 2016. At the time, the movie’s screenwriter Robert Gordon was heading up the revival, but THR is reporting that Paul Scheer (The League) will be taking over those duties for this new iteration of the beloved film over.

What exactly the Amazon series will cover is still in question, though. Since production was halted after Rickman’s death, it seems like there was some idea to bring back the original cast, including Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell and Enrico Colantoni. Rockwell said in 2016 that:

“We were ready to sign up, and [then] Alan Rickman passed away and Tim Allen wasn’t available — he ha[d] [Last Man Standing] — and everybody’s schedule was all weird. It was going to shoot, like, right now. And how do you fill that void of Alan Rickman? That’s a hard void to fill.”

The new project is being described as a “new take” on the classic film, which means it could be an entirely new group of actors from a fictional sci-fi series that ends up having to save the world from aliens who don’t know the difference between entertainment and real-life. But it seems like, again, the series wanted to incorporate the movie’s original cast somehow. In addition to the film’s producer Mark Johnson, Gordon will also be acting as a producer on this new series.

It’s worth noting that Seth MacFarlane‘s new series The Orville is debuting soon on Fox as a series that looks like a Galaxy Quest-type of show (even though it has been marketed as a comedy, and a very clear homage to Star Trek, MacFarlane has been clear that it’s more of an adventure series that is just about brining optimism back to sci-fi series in general). So, it’ll be interesting to see how the new Galaxy Quest series can differentiate itself from other sci-fi or space-set series.

Let us know what you think about the idea of a revival in the comments, as well as what kind of stories you’d like to see it tackle (and how should it handle Rickman’s death?)