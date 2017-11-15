Amazon’s ‘Galaxy Quest’ Will Mix Old and New Casts; Explore Changes in Fandom

0

The oft-overlooked sci-fi comedy gem Galaxy Quest gets a lot right; a whip-smart take on science fiction tropes and nerd fandoms and a genuinely fun sci-fi adventure tale beyond the meta-commentary, but above all, the film absolutely nailed the casting. So naturally, if anybody’s going to pick up the Galaxy Quest mantle, it would be foolish not to bring back as many actors as possible.

Dean Parisot‘s 1999 cult classic lined up Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, Tim Allen, and Daryll Mitchell as the ensemble cast of a beloved sci-fi series who have to assume their roles when they get launched into space in a real-life intergalactic adventure. Amazon has been developing a Galaxy Quest series since 2015, but the project took a hit when Alan Rickman passed away in early 2016 and didn’t start picking up steam again until Amazon recruited The League‘s Paul Scheer to take over scriptwriting duties on the reinvention of the beloved film.

In an interview with the good folks over at Slashfilm, Scheer revealed that he has turned in the first script and shared the first concrete details on how he’s approaching the adaptation, including carrying over the story from the first film.

“Right now, I just handed in my first script to Amazon, so I’m in that zone…The thing I keep on saying about it, without giving too much away – because it’s going to be so long before people get to see it, I don’t want people to get too burnt out on me telling you what it’s about before it gets to that point – but for me, it was really important to do service to a Galaxy Quest story that gives you everything that you want and indoctrinates people who have never seen Galaxy Quest into what the fun of that world is… And also to continue the story of our original characters and have consequences from the first film.

Part of that also means mixing new and old casts, which means we’ll hopefully see as many familiar faces as you can cram inside a command center.