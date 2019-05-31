Galaxy’s Edge: 125+ HD Images Take You Inside Disneyland’s Star Wars Attraction

0

The planet Batuu is now open to experience, by way of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, and while you’re there, there is a wide variety of things to look at and do, no matter your age and whether you’re a casual fan or a hardcore devotee to the franchise. As an active participant, you have the power to make choices and even establish an identity and earn a reputation around the land, if you use the Play Disney Parks app.

Batuu spans more than 14 acres and has been in development since 2014, with nine retail locations that contain 700 unique items and five food locations with 50 distinct items. You can spend your time just walking around and taking it all in, you can interact with some of the residents there and even grab a photo with Chewbacca or come face-to-face with Stormtroopers, you can pick up a drink at Oga’s Cantina where DJ R3X spins tunes, you can grab something to eat at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or Ronto Roasters where Droid 8D-J8 is turning the meat spit, you can build your own custom lightsaber or an R2-series or BB-series droid with personality chip, and you can find any number of smaller goods throughout the Marketplace Shops.

And it doesn’t end there. You can also queue up to fly the Millennium Falcon on the new ride Smugglers Run (as long as you’re 38 inches or taller, that is), which combines immersive storytelling with interactive gameplay, as you enter the cockpit in groups of six and become either a pilot who helps steer the ship, a gunner who defends the ship and its precious cargo, or a flight engineer who keeps the ship together during the mission.

Collider got the opportunity to preview this incredible new land, and took tons of photos of every nook and cranny, where there are many hidden gems from throughout the franchise.