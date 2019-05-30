Watch Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Grand Opening Ceremony Live

0

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in just two days! The long-awaited Star Wars-themed addition to the Disney parks finally lands in California’s Disneyland on Friday, May 31 (and later this year at Orlando’s Disney World). But in the tradition of the opening scroll, it wouldn’t be a proper Star Wars moment without a grand opening.

What exactly is Galaxy’s Edge? Well, stay tuned in the days to come as we roll out plenty of content here and on Collider Video about the best tips and must-visit attractions. But in general, the Disneyland addition shapes up to a Star Wars fan’s dream — you can build your own custom lightsaber (for about $200) or your own custom droid (That’ll set you back about $100), have a drink at the Cantina, and best of all, get your shot at piloting the Millenium Falcon on the immersive ride Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. Not too shabby.

The lucky folks who landed reservations (or those who can throw down the dime to get a last minute reservation via a Disney Parks hotel stay) can get their first taste on Friday, and after that, it opens up to the general public on June 24.

But first, get a peek into the parks grand opening ceremony in the link below.

