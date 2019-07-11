Galaxy’s Edge: ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ Opening Date and Poster Revealed

0

Fans eager to check out the second of two major Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge rides at Walt Disney World Resort will be enthused by this latest piece of news. It was announced today that the attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open at Walt Disney World Resort on December 5th, which also happens to be Walt Disney’s birthday. The ride puts parkgoers in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance from the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films. Rey (Daisy Ridley) and General Organa (Carrie Fisher) themselves recruit you in a secret base, only to be captured by a First Order destroyer and come face to face with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Galaxy’s Edge doesn’t open at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios until August 29th, but it opened at Disneyland in California this summer—albeit without Rise of the Resistance. Indeed, the attraction won’t even open at Disneyland until after it’s open in Walt Disney World, as the Imagineers are currently busy prepping the Disney World attraction. Rise of the Resistance is expected to open at Disneyland on January 17th.

This is the second major ride in Galaxy’s Edge after Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which puts parkgoers in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. That attraction has received positive reviews at Disneyland, but Rise of the Resistance is much more complicated as it’s something of a dark ride, whereas Smugglers Run is stationary.

Response to Galaxy’s Edge thus far has been wildly enthusiastic out of Disneyland, and guests at Disney World are able to immerse themselves into the world of Star Wars even further with the construction of a Star Wars-themed hotel. An opening for the hotel hasn’t yet been announced, but it’ll offer guests a fully immersive story complete with costumes, video screens for windows, and missions.

For now, though, simply visiting Galaxy’s Edge is enough, and as a taste of what’s to come you can check out a Rise of the Resistance poster below.

