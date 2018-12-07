New Trailers for ‘Dragon Age 4’, ‘The Outer Worlds’ and More from the Game Awards

0

If you missed out on last night’s Game Awards, the annual award show that rewards the talented and hard-working developers, designers, musicians, gamers, and streamers behind the biggest indie and AAA titles of the year, we’ve got you covered. Not only did we repost the event’s list of winners, which came with a few surprises, but now we’ve got all of the new trailers, world premiere reveals, and new titles/dates announcements all together in one convenient location.

Now while a lot of these trailers are for highly anticipated but expected installments in famous franchises, there’s a good mix of interesting indies and big-budget standalones here as well. For my money, the most exciting one is The Outer Worlds, a new venture from the original architects of Fallout; if you’ve played Fallout 76 then you probably have a good idea why this return to form is welcome news. There’s plenty here for everyone, so scroll on down and enjoy to see what’s coming in 2019!

