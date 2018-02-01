New ‘Game Night’ Trailer Further Teases Action-Comedy from ‘Flashpoint’ Directors

0

Warner Bros. has released a new UK trailer for the upcoming action comedy Game Night, and while the film drew interest enough with its premise and swell ensemble, there will now no doubt be added intrigue given that directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are next directing the DCEU film Flashpoint. Indeed, Game Night marks the second directorial effort from the duo after Vacation, and this film stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple whose weekly game night gets kicked up a couple thousand notches when Bateman’s brother (played by Kyle Chandler) arranges a murder mystery party that quickly gets out of hand.

Scripted by Mark Perez (Accepted), the film continues to look really funny, but what stands out in this trailer is how cinematic it feels. There’s a tendancy in the comedy genre to overlight everything, but working with cinematographer Barry Peterson (22 Jump Street), Goldstein and Daley find really nice ways to keep the frame compelling and dynamic.

While there was some surprise at this duo being announced as the directors of Warner Bros.’ Flash movie, keep in mind the studio also made Game Night. They’ve seen this movie and worked with Goldstein and Daley, and clearly they believe they’re the right fit to bring a fresh perspective to the Ezra Miller-fronted Flashpoint. I was already excited to see Game Night, but now I’m even more curious to see Goldstein and Daley expand their cinematic palette here, with a film that now kind of serves as a stepping stone to their blockbuster debut. I’ll also say having seen Billy Magnussen steal scenes in Ingrid Goes West, I can’t wait to see what he does with this ensemble.

Check out the new Game Night trailer below. The film also stars Lamorne Morris, Jesse Plemons, Sharon Horgan, Kylie Bunbury, Chelsea Peretti, Danny Huston, and Michael C. Hall. Game Night opens in theaters on February 23rd.