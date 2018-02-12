L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Game Night’ Screening With Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Do you like Jason Bateman? Are you looking forward to John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s Game Night? Are you a fan of seeing movies before they’re in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area February 20th? And, finally, would you like to see Jason Bateman, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein do a Q&A after you see the movie for free? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On February 20th at 7:30pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with Warner Bros., New Line Cinemas and ArcLight Cinemas for an early screening of Game Night, and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Jason Bateman, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein!

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Game Night with Jason Bateman!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday the 17th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day or on the 18th.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on February 20th at 7:30pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

If you’re not familiar with Game Night, it’s from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (who co-wrote Horrible Bosses and Spider-Man: Homecoming) and directed Vacation. The very funny film stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple whose weekly game night gets kicked up a couple thousand notches when Bateman’s brother (played by Kyle Chandler) arranges a murder mystery party that quickly gets out of hand. Scripted by Mark Perez (Accepted), the film also stars Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons, Chelsea Peretti, Danny Huston, and Michael C. Hall. Game Night opens in theaters on February 23rd.

Finally, I’ve been to a lot of movies theaters around the world and I can honestly say ArcLight Cinemas is easily one of the best theater chains on the planet. Every single time I go see a film at an ArcLight theater the picture and sound is perfect and I never have to deal with problems like the lights being on inside the theater or the sound not in stereo. If you live near an ArcLight, I strongly recommend checking them out. For more on ArcLight, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.