‘Game Night’ Trailer: Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Action Comedy

0

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released the first trailer for the upcoming action-comedy Game Night. Directed by Vacation helmers and Spider-Man: Homecoming co-writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the film stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple whose weekly game night gets kicked up a couple thousand notches when Bateman’s brother (played by Kyle Chandler) arranges a murder mystery party that quickly gets out of hand.

The film looks to be something of a comedic spin on David Fincher‘s The Game, and it kind of works. There’s a great roster of talent onboard, and the story taps into a pretty big trend at the moment as board games have had something of a resurgence lately. Visually the film also looks quite dynamic, which is refreshing for an action comedy. So yeah, I’ll definitely watch this.

Watch the first Game Night trailer below. Scripted by Mark Perez (Accepted), the film also stars Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons, Chelsea Peretti, Danny Huston, and Michael C. Hall. Game Night opens in theaters on March 2, 2018.