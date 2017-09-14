‘Game of Thrones': Watch Chapter 1 of an Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms

0

As part of the announcement that the Game of Thrones Season 7 Blu-Ray and DVD set will be released on December 12th (with a digital download available September 25th), HBO has unveiled the first chapter of Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms. The 45-minute special will accompany audio commentaries of the episodes as well as two behind-the-scenes featurettes. Conquest and Rebellion is a new extension to the History & Lore features from previous DVD releases, and features Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and more series stars to narrate.

My initial thought, though, is how did it take so long for them to put this together? This kind of animated history would have been so helpful in earlier seasons especially. The focus on the story of how Westeros came to be and the first Targaryen invasion is certainly a handy companion to a lot of Season 7’s storyline, especially for those who haven’t read the books. Author George R. R. Martin is really good at world-building and coming up with complex histories for his characters, and it’s not something the show has spent much time on. In fact, the Tagaryen history here with the Dragon riders, etc, is something that Dave Trumbore and I thought would make for an excellent animated prequel series, so this is about as close as we’re probably going to get with that!

The storybook style is also a really great way to tell this particular story — check out the first chapter below:



Here are all of the specs for the Blu Ray release: