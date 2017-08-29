‘Game of Thrones': HBO Announces 7-Part Behind-the-Scenes Series; Watch the First Episode Now

0

If you’re feeling a bit strung out over the end of Game of Thrones this year, that’s understandable. After all, we got three fewer (sup, Stannis?) episodes than we’re used to and with the series speeding towards end game, putting on the breaks may cause a bit of whiplash. Fortunately, HBO has put together a pretty cool behind-the-scenes look at the seventh season that can help you safely come down from the Game of Thrones intensity.

Following the season finale, HBO has announced The Game Revealed, a new post-season, behind-the-scenes series that will explore the production of all seven Season 7 episodes. The series will be available exclusively on HBO NOW, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals, but the first episode is now available for free on YouTube and Facebook. The following six episodes, which will drop weekly on Mondays, will be available exclusively to HBO subscribers.

Here’s the official description for The Game Revealed, Episode 1:

“The 14-minute first episode contains previously unseen footage revealing the camera tricks behind Arya’s face-changing transformation into Walder Frey, the breathtaking Spanish landscapes that served as the backdrop for Daenerys’ home of Dragonstone, and exclusive interviews with episode one director Jeremy Podeswa, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower and cast members, including Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, and guest star Ed Sheeran.”

