TV Talk: Is ‘Game of Thrones’ the Best TV Show of the Last 20 Years?

by      September 26, 2017

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 26, 2017) Josh Macuga, David Griffin and Grace Hancock discuss:

  • First Look of Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh
  • Bollywood Actress Amy Jackson to recur on Supergirl
  • FX to offer streaming service of its own
  • Great British Breakdown
  1. Benedict Cumberbatch show: The Child in Time
  • Rotten Tomatoes Ranking of the Best TV Shows of the Last 20 Years
  • Twitter Question
  • Pick of the Day – since I’m leaving for two weeks, who would you pick to fill my seat?
supergirl-season-2-homecoming-image-10

Image via The CW

 

