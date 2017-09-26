TV Talk: Is ‘Game of Thrones’ the Best TV Show of the Last 20 Years?

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 26, 2017) Josh Macuga, David Griffin and Grace Hancock discuss:
- First Look of Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh
- Bollywood Actress Amy Jackson to recur on Supergirl
- FX to offer streaming service of its own
- Great British Breakdown
- Benedict Cumberbatch show: The Child in Time
- Rotten Tomatoes Ranking of the Best TV Shows of the Last 20 Years
- Twitter Question
- Pick of the Day – since I’m leaving for two weeks, who would you pick to fill my seat?