This ‘Game of Thrones’ Character Was Originally Supposed to Survive to the End

While the hot takes on that Game of Thrones series finale might be cooling off and the wall-to-wall coverage is beginning to crumble, the story behind the story has yet to be fully told. We’re here for all the behind-the-scenes anecdotes that the cast and crew would like to share now and in the years to come. And it’s not all tea-spilling and sipping, sometimes there are just really interesting decisions that were made (or unmade) that would have had some pretty drastic changes in how the story ultimately played out. For example, one particular character who didn’t survive the final season was originally supposed to make it all the way to the end and beyond. Here’s your time to turn away if you are still concerned about spoilers.

As EW reports, Iain Glen, Ser Jorah Mormont himself, was meant to survive Season 8, at least when the final season was originally being scripted. Show writer Dave Hill talked about the decision to scrap the idea to have Mormont accompanying Jon Snow beyond The Wall in the far north during the final scene, opting instead to have the complex character die in defense of his love and his Queen, Daenerys, during “The Long Night.”

Here’s how that decision came about:

“For a long time we wanted Ser Jorah to be there at The Wall in the end. The three coming out of the tunnel would be Jon and Jorah and Tormund. But the amount [of] logic we’d have to bend to get Jorah up to The Wall and get him to leave Dany’s side right before [the events in the finale] … there’s no way to do that blithely. And Jorah should have the noble death he craves defending the woman he loves.”

If the bit about bending logic made you chuckle, you’re in good company and you’ve obviously been paying attention to the mythology-breaking, reality-defying, character-confounding writing of the final season, but whatever. I think the decision they ultimately made was the right one since leaving Jorah alive at the end of Dany’s story would have thrown another wrench in the works.

Here’s how Glen saw his character possibly reacting to Dany’s fiery flight, should Jorah have survived:

“There’s a sweetness in that because Jorah will never know what she did. That’s probably best. It’s a blessing for him that he never found out what happened to her. And from a pragmatic story point of view, his death served a greater purpose. Where could we have taken Jorah from there? F— if I know.”

Same, Jorah. Same.