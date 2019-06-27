‘Game of Thrones’ Coming to Comic-Con with Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

0

Game of Thrones has been a frequent fixture at the San Diego Comic-Con during its run despite the fact that they had no new footage to show and the debriefs were fairly rudimentary. I saw two or three GoT panels during my years at Comic-Con and the most memorable one was when George R.R. Martin was the moderator and ended up coming off super creepy (pro-tip: don’t ask an actress why her costumes weren’t as skimpy as they were in the books). But now that the series is finished, there should be an informative panel, right?

TV Line reports that Game of Thrones will be back at Comic-Con this summer and the panel will include “Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright as well as showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (the pair last sat on a panel in 2016) and director/executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.” The panel will be on Friday, July 19 at 5:30pm in Hall H.

There’s no word yet on who the moderator will be, but I wouldn’t go in expecting anything particularly hard-hitting. HBO, Benioff, and Weiss like a friendly audience (there’s a reason all the pre-Season 8 coverage went through Entertainment Weekly, which didn’t really challenge the showrunners on anything) and so I don’t expect them to open up the panel to an audience Q&A or even the modest criticism that the show would have benefited from an extra season so that the plotting wasn’t so rushed. Maybe if we’re lucky someone will squeeze in a question about whether or not Drogon melted the Iron Throne because he understands symbolism.

This panel will probably be a victory lap of sorts where everyone reminiscences about their favorite memories of making the show and then thank the fans for their support. It will be very tame and maybe they’ll show a deleted scene or something.

The 2019 San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 18 – 21st.