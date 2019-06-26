‘Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection’ Gets Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

0

If you’re a die-hard Game of Thrones fan, you’ve just got your premium item for this Christmas. HBO has announced that Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will be made available as a limited-edition, “ultra-premium” Blu-ray. All eight seasons will come in a “visually stunning wooden shadow box case, featuring beautiful, multi-layered panel designs by Robert Ball (the artist behind the “Beautiful Death” series) that summarize the Game of Thrones story. Each season is represented by a different layer, showcasing iconic characters and memorable moments from the show, all clambering toward the Iron Throne. The set also contains a “Hand of the King” pin clasp, which holds all nine custom plated disc sleeves.”

But once you get past the stunning packaging, what do you get? Quite a bit! Per the press release:

Game of Thrones®: The Complete Collection and Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on Blu-rayTM Bonus Features Include:

A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos. Bonus content and retail exclusive videos from previously released individual season box sets, totaling more than 15 hours of extra materials for fans to explore when they’ve finished watching the series.

Complete Series and Season 8 formats also exclusively feature:

5 never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from season 8. Histories and Lore: New animated pieces giving the history and background of notable season 8 locations and storylines.

The reunion special with O’Brien in particularly tempting as you’ll get input from folks like Sean Bean and Jason Momoa who didn’t make it to the end of the series.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series will be available on December 3rd along with Game of Thrones: Season 8 in a stunning 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ Steelbook, and the single season DVD/Blu-ray. You can also get The Complete Series without the fancy packaging on December 3rd. No word yet on how much the ultra-premium set will cost, but expect it to set you back a bit. Check out an unboxing of The Complete Series below along with some packaging shots.