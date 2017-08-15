‘Game of Thrones’ Episode “Eastwatch” Smashes Ratings Records

0

Game of Thrones has been a runaway ratings success for HBO, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. The season premiere set a then-record of 10.1 million, which was then topped by last week’s episode, “The Spoils of War”, notching 10.2 million viewers. Now EW reports that last Sunday’s episode, “Eastwatch”, smashed that record by pulling in 10.7 million viewers. Keep in mind, this number doesn’t account for repeats, online streaming, and DVR playback, so the number of viewers is likely much higher than 10.7 million.

So it’s a bit amusing that “Eastwatch”, which was mostly a table-setting episode, did so well, but it does make sense since viewers were eager to see the fallout from Cersei’s troops getting toasted by Daenerys. That being said, I doubt 10.7 million will be the season high. Viewers know to expect that the penultimate episode of the season is the biggest one, and for the upcoming episode, they’ve brought back Alan Taylor, who previously helmed “Baelor” (the episode where Ned got his head chopped off) and the Season 2 finale, “Valar Morghulis.” And as we saw from last week’s teaser, you’ve got a group of fan-favorite characters squaring off against White Walkers. Shit’s gonna get real.

The question then becomes how high can the ratings go? The Sopranos series finale pulled in 11.90 million viewers, and that was before time shifting and streaming were a thing. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Game of Thrones manages to top that number, either with this year’s season finale or next year’s series finale.

