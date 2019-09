‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Mrs. Maisel’, and ‘Chernobyl’ Dominate Early Emmy Awards Wins

0

While the Primetime Emmy Awards won’t be held until next Sunday, the Emmys as a whole have so many awards to give out that they awarded a bevy of them during a two-day event this past weekend. Dubbed the “Creative Arts Emmys,” this ceremony focuses on guest acting and animation categories, and categories related to things like score, cinematography, production design, and main titles.

So how did things go? Well, Game of Thrones is already off to a roaring start for its final season, winning 10 of the 18 Creative Arts Emmy awards it was nominated for. That includes Visual Effects for “The Bells” (aka Dany’s hissy fit), editing, stunt coordination, and main title design.

Not terribly far behind was Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, whose second season tallied up six early wins including Luke Kirby for Guest Actor and Jane Lynch for Guest Actress. HBO’s Chernobyl, meanwhile, lorded over the competition in the limited series category, pulling in seven awards versus the three that Fosse/Verdon picked up.

Barry, meanwhile, picked up two early awards: sound editing and sound mixing for the standout episode “ronny/lily.” Other notable winners include Succession for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music (by Nicholas Britell) and Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots for Outstanding Animated Short Program.

Check out the full list of Creative Arts Emmys winners below. The Primetime Emmys will air live on Fox on Sunday, September 22nd at 8pm ET.

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Cherry Jones as Holly

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Star Trek: Discovery, “If Memory Serves”

CBS (CBS All Access), CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment

Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Rocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Bridges, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Nicola Bendrey, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Mike O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry, “ronny/lily”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer

Benjamin Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl, “1:23:45”

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer

Vincent Piponnier, Production Mixer

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming (Juried)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “Routines: Don’t Be a Lawyer, Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal”

The CW

Kathryn Burns, Choreographer

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Chernobyl

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Luke Hull, Production Designer

Karen Wakefield, Art Director

Claire Levinson-Gendler, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy”

Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Michael Bricker, Production Designer

John Cox, Art Director

Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Paul Bercovitch, Supervising Dialogue Editor

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry, “ronny/lily”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Harrison Meyle, Dialogue Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Clayton Weber, Foley Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Chernobyl, “1:23:45”

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Max Dennison, Overall VFX Supervisor: DNEG

Lindsay McFarlane, Overall VFX Producer

Claudius Christian Rauch, SFX Supervisor

Clare Cheetham, VFX Producer: DNEG

Laura Bethencourt Montes, VFX Line Producer: DNEG

Steven Godfrey, CG Supervisor: DNEG

Luke Letkey, 2D Supervisor: DNEG

Christian Waite, FX Supervisor: DNEG

William Foulser, Environments Supervisor: DNEG

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Game Of Thrones, “The Bells”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Joe Bauer, Lead Visual Effects Supervisor

Steve Kullback, Lead Visual Effects Producer

Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Associate Producer

Sam Conway, Special Effects Supervisor

Mohsen Mousavi, Visual Effects Supervisor

Martin Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor

Ted Rae, Visual Effects Plate Supervisor

Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Previs Lead

Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects and Animation Supervisor

Outstanding Children’s Program

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

HBO, Sesame Street Workshop

Brown Johnson, Executive Producer

Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer

Ken Scarborough, Executive Producer

Mindy Fila, Producer

Karyn Leibovich, Producer

Stephanie Longardo, Producer

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

One Day At A Time, “The Funeral”

Netflix, Sony Pictures Television

Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl, “Please Remain Calm”

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Simon Smith, Editor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Game Of Thrones, “The Bells”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Michele Clapton, Costume Designer

Emma O’Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer

Kate O’Farrell, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Russian Doll, “Superiority Complex”

Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Jennifer Rogien, Costume Designer

Charlotte Svenson, Assistant Costume Designer

Melissa Stanton, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer

Tim McKelvey, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist

Blair Aycock, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Dave Presto, Key Makeup Artist

Sherri Laurence, Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Makeup Artist

Jackie Risotto, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Jane Walker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kay Bilk, Makeup Artist

Marianna Kyriacou, Makeup Artist

Nicola Matthews, Makeup Artist

Pamela Smyth, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Postpartum”

Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch, “Reckless”

Netflix, Ranch Hand Productions

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone”

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Game Of Thrones

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

GLOW

Netflix, A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions

Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Jerry DeCarlo, Department Head Hairstylist

Jon Jordan, Key Hairstylist

Peg Schierholz, Personal Hairstylist

Christine Cantrell, Hairstylist

Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Christopher Fulton, Department Head Hairstylist

Christen Edwards, Key Hairstylist

Nicole Bridgeford, Personal Hairstylist

Christine Cantrell, Hairstylist

Charlene Belmond, Additional Hairstylist

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Vote For Kennedy, Vote For Kennedy”

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon

Outstanding Main Title Design

Game Of Thrones

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Angus Wall, Creative Director

Kirk Shintani, Art Director

Shahana Khan, Lead Compositor

Ian Ruhfass, 3D Lead

Rustam Hasanov, Lead Conceptual Designer

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Succession

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Theme by

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State Of The Union, “Dolphins”

SundanceTV, See-Saw Films

Chris O’Dowd as Tom

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Netflix, House of Tomorrow

Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

NASA InSight’s Mars Landing

NASA TV, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Outstanding Commercial

Dream Crazy – Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

Park Pictures, Production Company

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Ramin Djawadi, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Chernobyl, “Please Remain Calm”

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Music by

Outstanding Music Supervision

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

When They See Us

Netflix, Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Aisha Coley, CSA, Casting by

Billy Hopkins, Location Casting

Ashley Ingram, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Fleabag

Amazon Prime, All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Nina Gold, Casting by

Robert Sterne, Casting by

Carla Stronge, Location Casting

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Onnalee Blank, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Simon Kerr, Production Mixer

Danny Crowley, Production Mixer

Ronan Hill, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Chernobyl, “1:23:45”

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Beal, Sound Designer

Michael Maroussas, Dialogue Editor

Harry Barnes, ADR Supervisor

Andy Wade, Music Editor

Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State Of The Union, “Dolphins”

SundanceTV, See-Saw Films

Rosamund Pike as Louise

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl, “Please Remain Calm”

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Jakob Ihre, FSF, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Russian Doll, “Ariadne”

Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Chris Teague, Director of Photography

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Fleabag, “Episode 1”

Amazon Prime, All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State Of The Union

SundanceTV, See-Saw Films

SATURDAY WINNERS

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family And The Jeffersons

ABC, Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville and Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

CBS, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Outstanding Production Design For Variety Special

RENT

Fox, 20th Century Fox Television

Jason Sherwood, Production Designer

Adam Rowe, Art Director

John Sparano, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney, Host: Emma Stone

NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Apple Music, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer

David Young, Supervising Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death & Robots, “The Witness”

Netflix, Blur Studio

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Narrator

Our Planet, “One Planet”

Netflix, Silverback Films

Sir David Attenborough, Narrator

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Marco Beltrami, Music by

Brandon Roberts, Music by

Outstanding Music Direction

Fosse/Verdon, “Life Is A Cabaret”

FX Networks, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Alex Lacamoire, Music Direction by

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, “I Have To Get Out/Song Title: Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal”

The CW, CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television

Adam Schlesinger, Music & Lyrics by

Rachel Bloom, Music & Lyrics by

Jack Dolgen, Lyrics by

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program

Free Solo, 360

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by/Produced by

Jimmy Chin, Directed by/Produced by

Evan Hayes, Produced by National Geographic

Framestore

Outstanding Interactive Program

NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch

YouTube, NASA and SpaceX

NASA

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

CBS, CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director

Taylor Campanian, Video Control

Joel Binger, Camera

Jim Velarde, Camera

Edward Nelson, Camera

Mark McIntire, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Jorge Farris, Camera

Mike Jarocki, Camera

Peter Hutchison, Camera

Charlie Wupperman, Camera

Joshua Gitersonke, Camera

Ian McGlocklin, Camera

Doug Longwill, Camera

Josh Greenrock, Camera

Trace Dantzig, Camera William O’Donnell, Camera

Max Kerby, Camera

Scott Acosta, Camera

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics”

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

August Yuson, Senior Video Control

John Harrison, Camera

Dante Pagano, Camera

Jake Hoover, Camera

Phil Salanto, Camera

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

NBC (nbc.com), SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer

Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer

Erin Doyle, Producer

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Netflix, A Netflix Original Production

Hannah Gadsby, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, “Kenya”

CNN, CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Written by

Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming

World of Dance, Routines: “Piece by Piece,” “Don’t Wanna Think,” “Fix You”

NBC, Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

Age of Sail

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (juried)

Artificial

Outstanding Motion Design (juried)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Outstanding Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking (TIE)

RBG

CNN, CNN Films, Storyville Films

Julie Cohen, Produced by

Betsy West, Produced by

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Courtney Sexton, Executive Producer

The Sentence

HBO, HBO Documentary Films in association with Park Pictures

Sam Bisbee, Produced by

Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Produced by

Rudy Valdez, Executive Producer Wendy Nau, Executive Producer

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

CNN, CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Executive Producer

Christopher Collins, Executive Producer

Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer

Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer

Jared Andrukanis, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Steed, Producer

Jonathan Cianfrani, Producer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Leaving Neverland

HBO, HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures

Dan Reed, Produced by

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Our Planet

Netflix, Silverback Films

Sophie Lanfear, Produced by

Alastair Fothergill, Series Producer

Keith Scholey, Series Producer

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler

NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Rachel Pagani, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Egan, Makeup Artist

Young Beck, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Trump: The Rusical”

VH1, World of Wonder Productions

Hector Pocasangre, Hairstylist

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Trump: The Rusical”

VH1, World of Wonder Productions

Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer (RuPaul)

Art Conn, Costume Designer (Michelle Visage)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Queer Eye, “Black Girl Magic”

Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Hisham Abed, Directed by

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye

Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Gretchen Palek, SVP, Casting & Talent

Danielle Gervais, VP, Casting & Talent

Quinn Fegan, Casting Producer

Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by

Jimmy Chin, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Springsteen On Broadway

Netflix, Thrill Hill Productions, Inc.

Thom Zimny, Directed by

Outstanding Animated Program

The Simpsons, “Mad About The Toy”

Fox, Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Family Guy, “Con Heiress”

Fox, 20th Century Fox Television

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, Tom Tucker, Seamus

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Wax & The Furious” (segment)

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, “Hmong Americans And The Secret War”

CNN, CNN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America

Alessandro Soares, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye, Series Body Of Work

Netflix, Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Joseph Deshano, Editor

Matthew Miller, Editor

Ryan Taylor, Editor

Carlos Gamarra, Editor

Iain Tibbles, Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul

CBS, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Music Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Patrick Baltzell, House PA Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Tom Fleischman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Ric Schnupp, Re-Recording Mixer

Tyson Lozensky, Scoring Mixer

Jim Hurst, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Deborah Wallach, Sound Supervisor

Filipe Messeder, Sound Effects Editor

Jim Schultz, Music Editor

Roland Vajs, Foley Editor

Nuno Bento, Foley Artist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

RENT

Fox, 20th Century Fox Television

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney

NBC, SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

William McGuinness, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

CNN, NN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America

W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer

Jimmy Fox, Executive Producer

Layla Smith, Executive Producer

Tim Pastore, Executive Producer

Justin Yungfleisch, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lizzie Fox, Executive Producer

Lauren Thompson, Co-Executive Producer

David E.J. Berger, Supervising Producer

Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer

Geraldine L. Porras, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Free Solo

National Geographic, National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation

Jimmy Chin, Director of Photography

Clair Popkin, Director of Photography

Mikey Schaefer, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Life Below Zero, Series Body Of Work

National Geographic • BBC Studios

Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Director of Photography

David Lovejoy, Director of Photography

Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Benji Lanpher, Director of Photography

Terry Pratt, Director of Photography