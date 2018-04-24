Two ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Switching to Lead Emmy Consideration

0

As ‘Game of Thrones’ approaches its final season, it’s most recent season will be coming up for Emmy consideration. The last two seasons picked up Best Drama Series, and while Season 7 was kind of weak (I’m still not over the awful “Beyond the Wall”), it a likely favorite to pick up the big awards again. With the show beloved among Emmy voters, two actors believe this could be their year to take home a lead Emmy award.

According to EW, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) are both submitted for the top categories this year. Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey both tried for lead in the past, but came up empty-handed. Clarke and Harington at least have the case that as the show has become smaller and as their two characters spent a large amount of time with each other, they are the nominal “leads” of the ensemble series. Also, nabbing the “lead” nomination and possible win isn’t just a matter of ego. It can be beneficial for their careers and what they get paid for future work.

Personally, I think Clarke has the stronger case because her character has undergone such an amazing transformation over the course of the series. There’s a clear, forceful arc where even though she’s a total psychopath who doesn’t flinch at burning people alive, she also navigates political power in a cunning, intriguing way. Compare that to Jon Snow, who we’re told is the hero even though he makes loads of bad decisions and gets bailed out by other people time after time. I’ve also never been that enamored of Harington’s performance since I find him kind of blandly handsome but rarely charismatic.

Gold Derby reports that Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage will go for supporting categories with Diana Rigg angling for Drama Guest Actress. Based on how Emmy voters go (voting for what was nominated in the past), I wouldn’t be surprised at a ton of nominations for Game of Thrones when noms are announced on July 13th.