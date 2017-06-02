‘Game of Thrones’: Details Emerge for the Final Season and Possible Prequels

0

HBO’s Game of Thrones is a ratings and pop culture juggernaut, but like all giants, this one will eventually fall. The fantasy show’s Season 7 is poised to break into open war when the battle for the throne of Westeros ramps up on July 16th, but folks are understandably interested in just when the show’s final season will air, what it will entail, and just what is up with those much talked about prequel series. Today, we have our first answers on those fronts.

EW spoke to programming president Casey Bloys about HBO’s strategy when it comes to providing Game of Thrones fans with an epic, satisfying conclusion while also considering the launch of new adventures in Westeros. And although the interview offers up some info on the involvement of author George R.R. Martin and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, it also comes with a bit of disappointing news for fans: It might be a while before the final season of Game of Thrones airs, not to mention the prequel series.

First of all, Bloys confirmed that D&D will be hard at work on the final season of Game of Thrones, but that it may be some time before we see the fruits of their labor. Say 2018 as expected, or possibly not until 2019:

They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.

But when that final season does arrive, fans can expect to see a very cinematic style on display:

I hesitate to call them “movies,” that sounds a bit grand. But one of the hallmarks of the show has been how cinematic is it. The show has proven that TV is every bit as impressive and in many cases moreso, than film. What they’re doing is monumental. When you see these battles in season 7, and what I imagine season 8 will be, it’s a big, big show. We’ve done a lot of great shows, but this one combines the complex characters we love with a huge cinematic scope. I think this is the first show to prove that can be done — and we’re the first people to pay for it.

Here’s Bloys’ take on the Season 7 premiere, just to drive home the point:

I don’t want to oversell, but I can’t imagine anybody being disappointed in this season. It’s amazing.

Despite the strong sell on the Game of Thrones final seasons, Bloys is not quite so bullish on the prequels: