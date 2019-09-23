‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Carice van Houten Shares Shady Series Finale Thoughts

0

Still craving some quality reflections on the Game of Thrones season eight finale, a.k.a. the series finale which aired in May? Well, look no further than perhaps the hottest take which has come straight from series alum Carice van Houten‘s own lips. The actor who brought Melisandre to life on the hit HBO series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss has a positive, if not slightly shady, opinion on the matter.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, van Houten touched on a few things from her Game of Thrones run. During the chat, she opened up about her feelings on how the series ended, including the show’s revelation that Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) was crowned the new king of Westeros.

“I just love the fact that the whole throne was blown away. The whole thing was gone. I really loved it, and also the randomness of talking about who’s going to be king. The silliness of it was very smart. I thought, ‘This is what life is. Some dumbo can become president.’ That’s the world we live in. We just sort of go, ‘Uh, that guy.’ It was smart that it was just sort of silly. I really liked it, to be honest.”

“Some dumbo can become president.” I’m just going to let that sink in for a second because it’s really such an accurate (in my opinion) take and feels timely.

Okay, moving on! If you though van Houten’s take on the series finale was next level, wait until you read her breakdown on filming Jon Snow’s resurrection scene in season six with actor Kit Harington, who played Jon.

“The whole revival, the resurrection of Jon Snow, I improvised the shit out of that. Nobody saw it. I mean, I’m sure there are a few people that said, ‘I knew what you were saying was wrong.’ I’m sorry. But, you know, it was a tricky time. It was a long day, and I just didn’t know my lines.”

For my money, this might be one of the most exciting Game of Thrones interviews not only for van Houten’s candor but also in regards to what aspects of the show she’s touching on. While fellow Game of Thrones castmates have seriously and passionately defended the ending since it aired, she knows how to stay positive about it while acknowledging that it was, even slightly, painfully silly. And she improvised one of the most important scenes in the series? I’m here for it.

