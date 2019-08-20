‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harington Reveals How He Learned about Season 8’s Biggest Moments

0

Remember Game of Thrones? The hit HBO drama series that wrapped its impressive run a billion years ago just over three months ago is now ramping up for one final battle: The 2019 Emmy Awards. The show will be vying for wins in the various categories of their record-setting 32 nominations (including Creative Arts Awards), with 14 of those being major awards categories. Jon Snow himself Kit Harington is the sole GoT cast member in the running for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series”, and he’s already making the rounds to rally the clans and drum up support for his claim to the title.

In chatting with THR, among many other hopefuls in the race for the 71st Emmy Awards, Harington threw back the veil of secrecy that had surrounded his character and the plot of Game of Thrones over the last decade or so. He got candid about the first time he read the scripts for the final season at the cast’s table read, learning about Season 8’s major moments, and his favorite moments from the show. Be sure to read up on his responses over at THR, but some highlights follow below. Spoilers also follow if you haven’t finished the series yet.

Here’s how Harington found out about the, shall we say, pivotal final moment between Jon Snow and Daenerys:

I hadn’t read the scripts for the final season until the table read. I wanted to hear them around the table, without having read anything first. I sat on a plane next to Emilia on the way to the read-through in Belfast, and she had read them already, and she was like, “Shit, Kit. You are in for some surprises.” That piqued my interest. (Laughs.) I didn’t realize what was going to happen the whole way through until maybe half a page before Jon kills Dany. I remember my mouth dropping open and looking across Emilia at the table, who was slowly nodding as I went, “No, no, no!” It was a “holy fuck” moment, pardon my language. Jaw dropping. I was completely surprised by it, even though you can kind of see the path through the season of how it was getting there — and even the previous couple of seasons before that, once you can look back. But it was still a big shock to me.

And here’s what Harington recalls about shooting that controversial scene: