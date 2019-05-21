The Best ‘Game of Thrones’ Memes & Jokes from That Divisive Finale

0

Well, that was quite the roller coaster. After nearly a decade on the air, Game of Thrones delivered its final season and the six-week journey to the end was a torrid, divisive minefield of hot takes and hotter memes. In keeping, the finale “The Iron Throne” proved to be quite the conversation firestarter, splitting the audience between the satisfied, the furious, and the meh. Naturally, it also proved wonderful fodder for online humor.

It’s been fun hunting down the best Game of Thrones memes over the last six weeks and sharing them with y’all. As a diehard fan who’s struggled with the rushed pace and hobbled mythology in the series since Season 6, I’ve always found the online community of fans can be a great source of joy and scathing humor if you know where to look.

So thanks for all the laughs over the years, and now for one last round. Who won the Game of Memes? I think we all know. Who could it be but the chilling man-boy-warg who won the Throne? Bran Stark, the Three-Eyed Raven, Ruler of the Seven Six Kingdoms, somehow slapped with the rude as hell moniker Bran the Broken. Ever may his deeply weird and possibly evil highness reign.

