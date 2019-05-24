Watch: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Cast Reacts to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

0

The series finale of Game of Thrones has elicited some strong reactions from fans, but who says co-workers of the Queen of the North don’t also have strong feelings? The internet is not lacking for #hottakes on the divisive ending, in which Bran Stark ascended to the Iron Throne, Daenerys Targaryen took a dagger to the chest, and Jon Snow was banished to the North once more. Some loved it, some hated it, and some are still trying to work out how they feel about all of it.

The lead-up to the Game of Thrones finale coincided with the press tour for Dark Phoenix, the new X-Men movie starring Sophie Turner, and thus Turner has had to keep mum around her castmates about how it all ends. Until now.

Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain hasn’t been shy about sharing her own fan theories about the show, and how much she stans Sansa and Arya, so when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down to interview the Dark Phoenix cast days after the Game of Thrones finale aired, he asked the cast members what they thought about the ending.

Some were diplomatic. Some were a little more outspoken. And some were trying to avoid spoilers as they hadn’t had a chance to watch yet. Or, in the case of Michael Fassbender, some were trying to avoid spoilers because they haven’t started the series yet.

In the video above, you can watch McAvoy provide a somewhat diplomatic answer to the question (though it’s not difficult to read between the lines), and watch Chastain shout “Queen of the North” over and over again until admitting she may be getting on Turner’s nerves a bit.

