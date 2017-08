0

You know nothing, Aegon Targaryen. It doesn’t roll off the tongue as easily, does it? However, we need to discuss the reveal of Jon Snow’s “true” name in last night’s Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Pretty much everyone saw Jon’s true parentage coming (sorry, Bran), but the reveal of the name his birth mother Lyanna Stark gave him was a relative surprise.

What does the Aegon Targaryen moniker tell us about Jon Snow’s future in the final season of Game of Thrones and beyond?