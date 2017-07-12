‘Game of Thrones’ Will Not Get a Theatrical Release, Says HBO’s Casey Bloys

0

There has been some chatter, given Game of Thrones‘ gargantuan and pop culture-dominating success, that the last season could in part (like the premiere and/or finale) or in full be shown as a theatrical release. In an interview for THR, HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys speaks to that specifically with a resounding no. “This is for subscribers,” Bloys stressed, ruling out an IMAX or any kind of theater release.

Bloys also spoke at length about the potential spinoffs, or prequel series as they’re currently being referred to. None of it is particularly new information, though — we already knew that there are four stories being pitched, none of which have been presented to the network yet, from Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass), Brian Helgeland (Legend) and Carly Wray (The Leftovers). A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin will be working on two of them, and clarified some of the potential content (no Dunk and Egg, for instance) back in May.

But as Bloys repeated in many different ways, the prequel series will be exploring Martin’s Westeros (and likely beyond) mythology with completely new characters, which means that one of our hopes for a prequel series focusing on Robert’s Rebellion has been shot down. But there’s still plenty to explore with the first Dragon Riders, the First Men, and areas the show hasn’t even really explored like Essos.

The most important thing is that HBO doesn’t want to oversaturate on fantasy series. Said Bloys,

“This show is very special. I’m not looking to have as many as possible. My sense right now is we would be very lucky if one of the four rises to the level that we have set. Now, theoretically, what if they’re all great? That’s a high-class problem that I’ll solve when it comes to that. But knowing what we know about the development process, that’s why we wanted to increase our odds. But I do not see a scenario where we have more than one. But again, high-class problem.”

As far as what might happen if none of the series seem suitable for development,

“I don’t know, it’s hard to say. We’ve got some really amazing writers so I’m hopeful. It would be nice to find something else there. HBO will survive with or without a prequel. But that said, the world is so rich, it’d be great if we could crack one […] I want to be mindful of overdoing it. I look at this universe as very precious resource. I do not want to overexploit it.”

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16th on HBO.