‘Game of Thrones’ Opening Credits Easter Egg Confirms Winter Has Been Coming for Years

Winter Is Coming. Whether you’re a diehard fan of HBO’s Game of Thrones or have simply existed on the periphery of the TV juggernaut since its premiere back in 2011, you’ve likely heard this phrase many, many times. It not only sums up the threat posed by the White Walkers and their army of undead wights descending from the far reaches of the North, it also heralds the ultimate confrontation between this force and our fan-favorite characters, heroes and villains alike. Now that the show’s end is in sight, since the penultimate season is currently airing, fans will soon be getting their ultimate payoff once Winter arrives in earnest. But it seems that the show’s famed and acclaimed opening credits have been showing Winter’s slow creep into Westeros since the beginning.

Redditor RohitMSasi (via Buzzfeed) noticed something peculiar in the opening credits of this current season: The sea surrounding the Wall appeared to be icing over in a sort of reverse-climate change/global warming scenario. The comparison between sea ice in the opening credits sequences from Season 6 to Season 7 seems to confirm that, yes, Winter is here, but I took it a step further. Looking back over the openings for all 7 season premieres (and a few more episodes), it appears that the art department has been adding a little more ice and wintry chill to the credits all series long. So while there are many thrilling theories about how the Wall might fall and Winter will descend upon Westeros, it’s possible that the White Walkers might just literally walk around it…

