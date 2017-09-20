‘Game of Thrones’ Developing 5th Potential Prequel Series from Writer Bryan Cogman

0

Earlier this year, we reported that HBO was considering four Game of Thrones prequel series. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that all four will get ordered to series, HBO is definitely trying to keep as many fires in the irons as possible so there’s a way to continue their successful brand after the main series ends. Dan Weiss and David Benioff will not be involved with the prequels, and it’s unknown what the prequel series will pursue, although George R.R. Martin says that it won’t be Robert’s Rebellion since the details of that were largely revealed in the main series.

Now it looks like a fifth Game of Thrones prequel in development with writer-producer Bryan Cogman working alongside Martin. Cogman has been involved with the show since the first episode, writing the episode “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things.” He also wrote celebrated episodes like “Oathkeeper” and “The Laws of Gods and Men” as well as incredibly controversial episodes like “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken”, aka the episode where Sansa gets raped, but we look at Theon to see how the rape affects him.

EW doesn’t have any details on the prequel series (and I imagine these details will stay under wraps for a while, possibly until the main series has finished airing just to make sure that details on the prequels don’t inform what people expect from the final season), and HBO programming president Casey Bloys has said that not only may he only end up greenlighting one series, but it won’t air for at least a year after Game of Thrones ends (of course, with the crazy production schedule of these series, the prequel series could be well into production as Game of Thrones airs its final season).

It will be interesting to see if Cogman’s Game of Thrones prequel series gets picked up, or if it loses out to a series by Max Borenstein (Kong: Skill Island, Fox’s Minority Report); Jane Goldman (Stardust, Kingsman: The Secret Service) and George R. R. Martin; Brian Helgeland (42, Legend); and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers) and George R. R. Martin.