Filming Begins on ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series

The Game of Thrones franchise never stops since it’s a cash cow for HBO. The original series may be over, but EW reports that filming has quietly begun on the upcoming prequel series. Per EW, “The shooting location is a familiar one: Northern Ireland, which served as the production of hub for GoT during its entire run. It’s not yet clear if the prequel will also shoot in other countries as well.”

Surprisingly, the prequel series doesn’t have a direct-to-series order and it’s currently just shooting a pilot. However, since AT&T shareholders would probably be less than pleased if the newly acquired HBO didn’t have a Game of Thrones series running, a series greenlight is almost a certainty.

Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass) will serve as showrunners and created the series alongside author George R.R. Martin and director S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones). The series is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. “Westeros is a very different place,” Martin told EW previously. “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.”

The question is whether or not there will be any franchise fatigue, especially after the controversial final season. Of course, that season was the product of an unnecessary rush from showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, who are not involved with the untitled prequel series. Also, by the time the show arrives in either later 2020 or, as is more likely, spring 2021 (which would be in line with Game of Thrones’ usual airing window), I imagine all will be forgiven and viewers will at least be curious enough to return to Westeros.