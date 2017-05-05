‘Game of Thrones’: 6 Stories We Want to See in a Prequel Series

0

[With four spinoff series being considered, we’re reposting our ideas for six stories we’d like to see in a prequel series.]

In the Game of Thrones Season 6 episode “Home,” Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) continued to hone his warging skills taught to him by the Three Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow). In doing so, he was able to not only visit the past through the weirwood trees and see his late father and uncle sparring as young boys at Winterfell, but he was actually able to enter the scene and walk again. Oh to return to the halcyon days of the past!

Bran’s glimpse of Winterfell life before the turmoil that has defined what we know of Westeros got us at Collider thinking about a prequel series, which has been rumored here and there. George R. R. Martin is reportedly on board with the idea, as is HBO, although Martin wants to see it as an adaptation of his Dunk and Egg stories. Thanks GRRM, but we have some better, more epic contenders for a potential spin-off. Below, Dave Trumbore and I list our picks for what other time periods and stories mentioned in A Song of Ice and Fire we would like to see explored. Let us know in the comments which ones you’d like to see, including expanded tales in the lands like Essos, Sothoryos, and Ulthos as well.

Further, this map should come in quite handy as you navigate the mythology-rich prequel stories below: