Thrones Talk: Recapping Pirate Battles, Alliances, and More from “Stormborn”

0

Collider Video has a new show called “Thrones Talk,” where Ken Napzok, Rachel Cushing, John Rocha, and Dennis Tzeng discuss and recap each episode of Game of Thrones after it airs. Up this week: “Stormborn,” which featured a few big surprises and one major battle at the end that will definitely shake things up for Daenerys and her new alliance at Dragonstone. As that council (which includes Tyrion Lannister as her hand, as well as Theon and Yara Greyjoy from Pyke, Ellaria Sand from Dorne, Olenna Tyrell from Highgarden, Varys, and a ton of Dothraki and Unsullied soldiers) formulates a dragon-less plan so that Dany will have something to rule over at the end of this war other than ashes, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and the bannermen to the North are gearing up for an eventual battle against The Night King.

All the while, Cersei Lannister remains on the Iron Throne, plotting with the noble houses of the Seven Kingdoms to support her claim to power, and to drive out Dany or any other threats that present themselves. No one, however, other than the Northmen (and more specifically, Jon Snow) know what horrors await from beyond the Wall.

Elsewhere, there were a few surprise visits from old friends — Arya Stark reunited with Hot Pie, and finds out that Jon is King in the North. On her way there, she sees her direwolf, Nymeria, and the two share a moment before parting, probably for good. (Sadly, too much has changed between them since their happier days at Winterfell).

Finally, everything wrapped up with a crazy pirate battle, where Euron Greyjoy finally did something worth watching. Where things go from there is anybody’s guess!

Check out the Video crew breaking it all down above, and if you want to see more video reactions to “Stormborn,” check out the Stardust app, where you can also share your immediate feelings about each epic episode.

For more Game of Thrones coverage, check out these links below: