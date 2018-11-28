‘Game of Thrones’ Reunion Special Confirmed, But It Won’t Air on HBO

0

HBO has finally confirmed that they did indeed shoot a Game of Thrones reunion special earlier this year, but you won’t be able to see it on, well, HBO. Indeed, while the final season of Game of Thrones was in production, HBO gathered the ensemble—including former stars like Sean Bean—in Belfast to shoot a big reunion special moderated by Conan O’Brien. But while HBO now confirms the special will be released in 2019, you’ll have to buy the Blu-ray set to see it.

Oh yes, this Game of Thrones reunion special will be exclusive to the complete series home video set, which will be released sometime in 2019 after the final episode of the show airs, EW reports. This is an incredibly smart move, and one that various other shows (like The Sopranos) have done. So even though Game of Thrones will be available in perpetuity to subscribers via HBO Go or the streaming service HBO Now, you’ll have to shell out the big bucks for the physical copies of the episodes in order to see the big reunion special.

As for who participated, EW doesn’t have those details but does note that Jason Momoa was in Belfast earlier this year visiting the set. It would make sense for HBO to gather as many key actors as possible for this special, since this cast is so huge it may be impossible to ever gather this group in one place ever again.

Details on the complete series Blu-ray set will no doubt come later next year, but first up is the actual final season of the show. The last six episodes of Game of Thrones are due to begin airing in April, which means the show will be done by May or June. So if I were a betting man, I’d say that complete series set will be out just in time for the holidays next year. Go ahead and put it on your list now.

