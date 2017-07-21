‘Game of Thrones': Hodor Holds It Down During the Cast Panel at SDCC

0

Kristian Nairn (Hodor) stood guard as the surprise moderator for the Game of Thrones panel at Hall H of the 2017 Comic-Con International in San Diego, with this year’s panel including cast members Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark). The panel was so in demand that some fans had camped out overnight to see their favorite actors from the TV series based on the works of George R.R. Martin.

Below, find some highlights from the panel:

- Does Brienne secretly like Tormund’s advances? “What I love about Brienne of Tarth is that I don’t think at the foremost of her consciousness is a value system based on how men appreciate her,” Gwendoline Christie says. “But I don’t think that’s what she’s invested in. I think she finds it very awkward. But underneath any awkwardness is potential secret enjoyment.” How could Tormund win her over? “I think to win Brienne’s heart is about mutual respect,” she says.

- Sophie Turner says that Sansa has grown dramatically since the start of the series and doesn’t look at the world through rose-colored glasses anymore.

- Alfie Allen appealed to the fans by bringing the cutest thing they might see at the entire 4-day event — his adorable puppy, named “Abby.”

- The actors were asked what other kinds of projects they’d like to do. Gwendoline Christie said she wanted to be put in a musical. But can she sing? “The jury’s out on that,” she says. One thing is for certain, though: Sophie Turner cannot see herself in a comedy after all of the dark work she has done in Game of Thrones.

- Who would Sophie Turner like to see returned to life on the show? “I really loved working with Jack Gleeson so much that I’d have to say Joffrey,” she answered. Her answer is, of course, not popular with the audience. Others had different answers: Christie and Hill both suggested Catelyn Stark; Allen said Khal Drogo. Anderson is “still hurting about Ned Stark.” Cunningham suggested Shireen, while Emmanuel appealed to the moderator by saying she’s still heartbroken about Hodor. Bradley pointed to Robb Stark, though added “if there’s one character I wish they hadn’t killed it would be Jon Snow, to save us from having been asked about it every five minutes for a whole year.” Wright suggested “some of the direwolves.”

- Turner believes that Sansa and Jon need to realize they have to “stop fighting for ultimate power and learn how to work together.” There’s still a sibling rivalry from back when there were young.

- There will be a Game of Thrones spin-off called Better Call Davos! No, just kidding — Liam Cunningham was just having a little fun with the audience.

- Would Davos really kill Melisandre if he were to ever encounter her again? “He wouldn’t hunt her down like Arya,” Cunningham says, “but he would put her in a shallow grave somewhere.”

- How does Liam Cunningham want Game of Thrones to end? “Let’s finish with a high-kicking number!” he exclaims.

- A man wearing “I Drink And I Have Forgotten Things” on a shirt forgot the question he meant to ask in the Q&A.

- Another question from the audience came from the Night King himself, so clearly this is how things roll in Hall H.

- A preview with clips from upcoming episodes has revealed the return of Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) who was banished by Jon Snow in Season 6. One of the shots also includes the first good look at Tom Hopper as the recast Dickon Tarly. You can check out the full trailer here.

